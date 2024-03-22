Mizuho Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $30.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

