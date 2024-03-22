Mizuho Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $125.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.18.

XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

