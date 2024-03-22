MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Sells $57,739.50 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Price Performance

MoneyLion stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $75.84.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

