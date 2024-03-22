Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.29. 1,053,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 353,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $604.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of -0.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. State Street Corp raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 312,249 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

