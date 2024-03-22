Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 4,748 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.