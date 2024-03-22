Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 121,629 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,629 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Porch Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,795,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Porch Group by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 471,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,759 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Porch Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

