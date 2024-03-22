Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ArcBest by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,561,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

ArcBest Trading Up 4.8 %

ARCB opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.57. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

