Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $158.39 on Friday.

SNOW opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

