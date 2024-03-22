Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,232 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,063,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

