Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,679 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 173.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7,243.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,451 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

