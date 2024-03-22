Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Udemy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Udemy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Udemy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Udemy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Udemy Trading Down 0.4 %

Udemy stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.16. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,903.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $673,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

