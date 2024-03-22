Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 12,282 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

