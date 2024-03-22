Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 17,295 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newmont were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

