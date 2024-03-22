Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

