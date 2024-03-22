Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 8.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 451,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 760,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.