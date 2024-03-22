Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 8.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 451,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 760,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
