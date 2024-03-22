MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.88. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 142,072 shares.

MultiPlan Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $569.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

