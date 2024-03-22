My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $227,582.98 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

