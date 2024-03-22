Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 6.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,889,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,006,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

