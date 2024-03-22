NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a current ratio of 127.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans 212,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. 23.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

