National Bankshares Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.31.

DOO opened at C$85.94 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

