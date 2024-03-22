National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCMI. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.