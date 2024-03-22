National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Up 3.4%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.49. 245,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 535,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 5,755,155 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $12,504,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

