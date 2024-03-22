National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.55 Per Share

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from National World’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NWOR opened at GBX 14.48 ($0.18) on Friday. National World has a twelve month low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of £38.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

In other National World news, insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of National World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £320,000 ($407,383.83). In other news, insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of National World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($407,383.83). Also, insider David Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of National World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,548.06). Insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

