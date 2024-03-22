NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Purchases $135,000.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $13.69 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

