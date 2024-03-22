NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 314,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 188,695 shares.The stock last traded at $35.44 and had previously closed at $35.90.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

