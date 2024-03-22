Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hut 8 by 12.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

