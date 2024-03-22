Needham & Company LLC Trims Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price to $220.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

FN opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.26. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,479,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $99,045,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

