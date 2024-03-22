Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$6.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.46. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Also, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

