NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %

NTES stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,486,000 after acquiring an additional 664,577 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.