NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %
NTES stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.
Institutional Trading of NetEase
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.