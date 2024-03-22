Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $576.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $622.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $634.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

