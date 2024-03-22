Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.32. 724,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

