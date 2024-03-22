New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of LON:NSI opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.45) on Friday. New Star Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00 and a beta of 0.30.
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
