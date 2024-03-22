NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $22.45

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $22.97. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 23,872 shares changing hands.

NAMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

