NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $123,549.84 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $123,549.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextNav by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextNav by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

