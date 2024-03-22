Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 78.85 ($1.00), with a volume of 1314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.01.

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

