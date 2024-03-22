Nicholas Daniel Realmuto Sells 1,803 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $54,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daniel Realmuto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMI alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27.

NMI Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 31.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 134,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.