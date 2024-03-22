NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

