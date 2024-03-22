NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.03.

NKE stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. 35,868,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

