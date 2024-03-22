Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 17,870,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 88,595,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Nikola Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nikola by 14.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nikola by 39.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

