Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $18,018,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.