NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:NCX traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.50. 106,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

