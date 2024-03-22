NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s current price.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE:NCX traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.50. 106,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80.
