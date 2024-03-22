Norwood Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 455.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,182,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489,646. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

