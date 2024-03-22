Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $790,836.80 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

