NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $800.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $728.43 and a 200-day moving average of $555.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

