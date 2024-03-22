NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA stock opened at $914.35 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,242,000 after acquiring an additional 827,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

