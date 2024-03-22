NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,854.32

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7,854.32 and last traded at $7,813.26, with a volume of 8415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,791.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,432.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,662.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $246,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $62,370,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

