NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 7.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 3,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 44,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

NWTN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

