NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $246.11 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.71. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

