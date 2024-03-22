Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.56. 952,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,128,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

