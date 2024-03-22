Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

